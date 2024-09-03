Dengue cases rise to 15 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi - Dengue patients in Rawalpindi have reached 15 after five more cases were confirmed and admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by the District Health Authority on Monday. Despite the rise in cases, the overall dengue risk remains lower compared to previous years, with 87 cases confirmed so far this year.

The report attributes the controlled dengue situation to regular monitoring by health departments both within and outside hospitals. In addition to raising public awareness about dengue prevention, the authority has been taking punitive actions against those violating dengue SOPs.

So far, 1,800 FIRs have been registered against violators, with fines amounting to Rs. 8.2 million. Several spots have also been sealed, and challans issued as part of the enforcement measures. The report also highlights that 646 measles cases and two Congo cases have been reported in the district this year.

However, no deaths have been reported due to any of the mentioned diseases.