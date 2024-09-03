Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue cases rise to 15 in Rawalpindi

APP
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   Dengue patients in Rawalpindi have reached 15 after five more cases were confirmed and admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by the District Health Authority on Monday. Despite the rise in cases, the overall dengue risk remains lower compared to previous years, with 87 cases confirmed so far this year.

The report attributes the controlled dengue situation to regular monitoring by health departments both within and outside hospitals. In addition to raising public awareness about dengue prevention, the authority has been taking punitive actions against those violating dengue SOPs.

So far, 1,800 FIRs have been registered against violators, with fines amounting to Rs. 8.2 million. Several spots have also been sealed, and challans issued as part of the enforcement measures. The report also highlights that 646 measles cases and two Congo cases have been reported in the district this year.

Kundi vows to promote sports in KP

However, no deaths have been reported due to any of the mentioned diseases.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024