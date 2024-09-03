Dera police arrest two thieves

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police arrested two accused allegedly involved in a theft at a grid station. According to police spokesperson, the thieves were arrested during ongoing operation against criminals.

He said operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood and led by SDPO Paharpur Naqeebullah Khan and SHO Malik Imran Mardhel. He added the accused Zeeshan Saleem and Muhammad Waqas were involved in the theft at the Bandkori Grid Station.

The police recovered 46 transmission line bodies, 08 plates, 10 clips, and an Alto car with number BCY:993 from the suspects.

The accused were taken into custody, and further investigation was underway, he added.