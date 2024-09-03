Director Environment Punjab reviews anti-smog measures in Khanewal district

Khanewal - On the instructions of the Director General Environment Punjab, Director Environment Dr Nusrat Naz visited Khanewal district to discuss the implementation of the Punjab government’s strategy to prevent crop residue burning. During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Dr Nusrat Naz was briefed on the district’s efforts to combat smog. The Deputy Commissioner stated that the district administration, along with the environment and agriculture departments, is taking emergency measures to prevent smog, including forming committees at the village level and establishing an emergency response center to take immediate action during smog days. Director Environment Punjab also visited industrial units, brick kilns, and rice cultivation areas along the highway, emphasizing the importance of environmental regulations. Industrial units are prohibited from operating without pollution control systems, and brick kilns must adopt zigzag technology; those failing to comply are being demolished under Lahore High Court orders. At the Nestlé factory, Dr Nusrat Naz inspected a biomass plant and encouraged farmers to send crop residues to the plant instead of burning them, so they can be used as fuel in a scientific manner, significantly reducing smog. Assistant Director Environment Khanewal Sarfaraz Anjum, Assistant Director Research Khawaja Tanveer, and Inspector Environment Muhammad Amjad accompanied the Director during the visit.