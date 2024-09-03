Tuesday, September 03, 2024
DPO holds open court

September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT   -   District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers for immediate redressal of citizens problems. The DPO issued orders to officers concerned to resolve complaints on the basis of merit and send a report to him. He also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their police stations. The DPO said that the purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between citizens and the police.

