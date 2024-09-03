Economic Success

For the first time in 34 months, Pakistan’s consumer price index, which measures household inflation, has dropped below the 10% mark, reaching 9.6% at the close of August. Monthly inflation also stands at a low 0.39% nationwide. This marks a significant milestone for the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has centred his tenure on economic recovery.

Unlike vague political ideologies and lofty promises of rights and cultural restoration, economic performance is measured by tangible evidence—economic indicators that reflect the direction in which the economy is heading.

Politicians may attempt to obscure their intentions and the success of their plans, but it is much harder to deceive the public regarding economic realities. People can see the hard numbers and feel the impact on their wallets with each passing day. Therefore, Prime Minister Shabazz Sharif can rightly celebrate this moment as a vindication of his economic policies.

Initially, the comprehensive nature of PML-N’s economic reforms was met with scepticism and resistance, as people struggled under the apparent weight of taxes and traders resisted joining the tax net. Yet, it is precisely these policies, when fully implemented, that will improve the real underlying economic indicators affecting the common man. This achievement should now serve as a catalyst for the PML-N government, using it as proof of concept to continue pushing forward with their economic reform policies.

This is particularly crucial given the recent strong resistance from trader unions across the country, who are unwilling to sacrifice their profits for the nation’s benefit. The government must now ensure it follows through on the policies it has set, eliminating tax evasion and prioritising economic efficiency as the driving force behind Pakistan’s growth.