Education Information Fair being held from Sep 2-14

ISLAMABAD - A groundbreaking Education Information Fair is being held from September 2 to 14 for intermediate students of public sector educational institutions, aiming to bridge the gap between aspiring students and prestigious higher education institutions.

The event, envisioned by Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), brings together Pakistan’s esteemed universities and intermediate students from government colleges across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Organized by the Ministry of Federal Education, the fair provides students with vital guidance on university admissions eligibility criteria, scholarship opportunities, and test preparation tips. Participating institutions include NUST, FAST, IBA, ICMA, KIPS, GIKI, NCA, Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), LUMS, Comsats, SZABIST, and PIEAS.

On the first day of the fair, representatives from these universities conducted interactive sessions with students, covering topics such as the application process, admission criteria, scholarships, and financial aid. The event saw enthusiastic participation, with students actively engaging with university representatives, asking questions, and receiving valuable advice.

The fair’s success highlights the importance of accessible and transparent information in higher education. It empowers students with the knowledge needed to pursue their academic goals and strengthens the partnership between government colleges and leading universities in Pakistan. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training remains committed to fostering educational opportunities and supporting students in their academic journeys through various initiatives and events.