Father of DG Sports passes away

LAHORE - The father of Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal has passed away on September 1 and his funeral prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Block C near Clock Tower, Valencia Town on Tuesday (today) at 1:00 pm. The officers and employees of Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Youth Affairs Department have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the demise of father of Pervez Iqbal. Besides them, a large number of people, including several leading sports personalities, athletes, media personnel, officials of different sports organisations and clubs have also condoled with Pervez Iqbal over the death of his father.