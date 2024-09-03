Father, son injured in leopard attack in Haripur

HARIPUR - A leopard attacked a father and son in the Muslimabad area Upper Khanpur district Haripur on Sunday night, left them injured. According to local sources, around 8 PM, Khaleel and his father were riding a motorcycle near Jamun turn on Main Road in Upper Khanpur when the leopard struck, causing them to fall from the bike. The timely presence of a vehicle behind them played a crucial role in preventing further harm. Local residents promptly shift the injured to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Khanpur. Although initial reports indicated multiple injuries, Haripur Wildlife Department officials later clarified that only one person was injured in the incident. A wildlife team has been dispatched to investigate the site and meet with the injured. They are expected to submit a report to the inquiry committee, which will then determine appropriate compensation under the Wildlife Act 2015.