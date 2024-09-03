Four suspects arrested with weapons in Karachi search operation

KARACHI - Police arrested four suspects alongwith firearms during a search operation in Khamiso Goth, Karachi. Reports indicate that there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the suspects in the New Karachi Industrial Area.

Additionally, two other suspicious individuals were taken into custody during house-to-house searches and transferred to the police station. The operation aimed to target drug dealers and criminals. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Zeeshan Siddiqui stated that the operation was conducted to locate criminal elements, and the details of the suspicious individuals were verified.

Hyderi Market police raid sheesha café, arrest 9 suspects

The Hyderi Market police station in district Central conducted a raid on a sheesha café in North Nazimabad Block-H on Monday, leading to the arrest of nine suspects. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, the raid resulted in the recovery of 16 sheesha/hookahs from the premises. A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are ongoing.