Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Full court to hear case against social media

Maligning of Justice Jahangiri

September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  A full court bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up a contempt of court case for hearing on September 19, concerning a social media campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. A seven-member full court bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz would hear the case. It may be mentioned here that in the last hearing, the court issued directives to identify the people involved in the character assassination of Justice Jahangiri.

