Gillespie backs Pakistan to push for victory in pivotal Test finale

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Pakistan’s Test head coach, Jason Gillespie, expressed his determination and belief in the national team’s ability to secure a win against Bangladesh on the final day of the second Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Addressing the media after a dramatic fourth day, Gillespie acknowledged that Pakistan has faced some challenges but emphasized his confidence in the team’s potential to turn the match around. “We recognize that there are areas where we’ve fallen short, but I believe there’s immense talent in this Pakistan dressing room. The players have been putting in the hard work, and I’m confident they can evolve into match-winners for Pakistan,” Gillespie remarked. He added: “This Test has shown that our players have the ability to compete at the highest level. I’ve been pleased with the conditions, and I fully support the players moving forward. We have a game to win today, and we’re going to give it our best shot,” he asserted. “We know we can make an impact with the ball if we focus on hitting the right areas. Going in with a defeatist attitude will only lead to loss. We need to approach the game with confidence and intent,” he said and added: “Shot selection is an area we continue to work on. Our batters need to ensure they pick the right deliveries to attack.”

Staff Reporter

