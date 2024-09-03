Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Govt working on reforms, restructuring of institutions: Talal
September 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that incumbent government is working on reforms and restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress in the country. All necessary measures have been taken to privatize those entities which are not producing results, he said while talking to a private television channel. The government is committed and determined to achieve the results by doing right sizing of weak institutions, he said.  

In reply to a question about consensus of all the political parties before closing any organization like PWD and Utility Stores, he said all the stakeholders and political partners would be taken on board before taking any hard decisions for country’s interest.

The previous governments could not pay attention and for this reason, we are facing troubles in many sectors, he said.

The government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif will take all possible steps for benefiting the people of Pakistan, he added.

