Heavy rains lash parts of Punjab

LAHORE - everal parts of the Punjab province received heavy downpour on Monday as Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the latest monsoon spell will likely to continue till September 5.

According to PMD, humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to sweep across upper areas of Pakistan, bringing heavy monsoon rains till September 5.

Lahore experienced light to moderate rain on Monday, resulting in a pleasant drop in temperatures to 25°C. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more showers during next 48 hours.

The first spell of rain began around 10:30 a.m. and stopped at 11-30am while the second spell started around 4pm and continued till 5:35pm varying light to moderate in most parts of the city.

Maximum rain was recorded in Nishter Town with 107 mm while areas across the city also received shower with Jail Road (6.4 mm), Airport (7 mm), Gulberg (42 mm), Laxmi Chowk (trace), Upper Mall (31 mm), Mughalpura (2 mm), Tajpura (36 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (02 mm), Pani Wala Talab (trace), Farrukhabad (trace), Gulshan-e-Ravi (43), Iqbal Town (24 mm), Samanabad (13 mm), Johar Town (6 mm), and Qartaba Chowk (trace).

According to a PMD spokesperson, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan and Bhakkar, during next 48 hours.

Predicting the impact of the humid winds, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning for heavy rains in the region today and tomorrow (Tuesday), sparking fear of floods and landslides in different areas.

Meanwhile, according to PMD’s Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the new system will bring moderate rainfall in northeastern Punjab, while light rain is likely to hit Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad and other areas of the province.

Meanwhile, the PMD on Monday recorded the minimum temperature in Karachi at 25°C while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to fluctuate between 31°C to 33°C.

With 92% humidity and westward winds blowing at a light speed, the PMD forecast shows a cloudy skies over the port city with a possibility of light rain or drizzle at night.

According to the Met Office, the new system may also bring rain to some parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharpakar, Mithi, and Badin, by tomorrow (Tuesday) while Karachi is likely to get light and heavy rain on September 4.

During an appearance on the Geo News programme show “Geo Pakistan”, earlier today, Sardar said that the new system is also likely to bring heavy rains to northeastern Balochistan, which has already been devasted by the previous spell.

He added that the intensity of heat may increase after September 7.

The prediction of the new rain system comes after the country, especially parts of Sindh, experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds under the influenc.