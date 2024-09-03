IHC seeks Dr Aafia’s mercy petition draft for federal govt

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the lawyer of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to provide a draft of her clemency petition to the federal government within seven days. During hearing of a constitutional petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq of the IHC emphasized the urgency of the matter. Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Dr Aafia’s lawyer, Clive Smith, who appeared via video link, were present at the hearing. The court acknowledged Clive Smith’s efforts in Siddiqui’s case, including his travel to Afghanistan, but expressed frustration that no government official has openly supported Smith’s initiatives. Justice Ishaq questioned, “I do not understand why the government is afraid.”

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) maintained that the government has consistently supported Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui, stating that policy decisions require time. The court inquired if the government was planning to submit a clemency petition to the White House. The AAG responded that the Government of Pakistan is making all possible efforts, and a recent development needed to be presented to the court. Justice Ishaq further questioned the government’s hesitance to file the clemency motion in the United States, suggesting that Clive Smith, as an American lawyer, should proceed. The AAG requested two to three weeks to review the petition draft, but the court rejected the request and ordered the draft to be submitted within a week. The court adjourned the case until September 13 for further proceedings.