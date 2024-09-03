Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Indifferent Protocols for the National Hero

September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The gold medal victory by our javelin throw hero at the Paris Olympics has led to high-profile protocols being showered upon him everywhere. However, the most surprising aspect of the entire celebration is the complete omission of his father from the official ceremonies, while his mother is being prominently featured and generously welcomed at every event. Can anyone doubt that the golden hero’s success in the Olympics was also due to his father’s prayers and support? Then why has his father not appeared as a prominent figure like the hero’s mother during events such as the Chief Minister of Punjab’s visit to his house in Mian Channu and the Prime Minister’s reception hosted on Independence Day in Islamabad?

Would anyone care to clarify the evident indifference in the national hero’s protocols as described above?

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Balochistan witnesses spike in terror attacks in August

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024