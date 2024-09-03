Indifferent Protocols for the National Hero

The gold medal victory by our javelin throw hero at the Paris Olympics has led to high-profile protocols being showered upon him everywhere. However, the most surprising aspect of the entire celebration is the complete omission of his father from the official ceremonies, while his mother is being prominently featured and generously welcomed at every event. Can anyone doubt that the golden hero’s success in the Olympics was also due to his father’s prayers and support? Then why has his father not appeared as a prominent figure like the hero’s mother during events such as the Chief Minister of Punjab’s visit to his house in Mian Channu and the Prime Minister’s reception hosted on Independence Day in Islamabad?

Would anyone care to clarify the evident indifference in the national hero’s protocols as described above?

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.