Indonesian Consulate delegation calls on Karachi Mayor

KARACHI - A delegation from the Indonesian Consulate, led by Mr Arie Poluzzi, the Consul for Information and Social, Cultural Affairs, met with Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s head office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest with him. The delegation also included Mr Teguh Wiweko, Charge d’Affaires, Sana Sarfraz, the Information and Culture Staff Officer and other officials.

During the meeting, Wahab welcomed the Indonesian Consulate delegation to the KMC head office. They discussed Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab’s recent visit to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The mayor expressed gratitude for the facilitation provided by the Indonesian Consulate for his visit to Jakarta and emphasised the need to enhance mutual cooperation regarding local government systems in the future.

Mayor Karachi noted that his visit to Jakarta, Indonesia’s largest city and the second most populous city in the world, was very successful. He had the opportunity to learn and understand many aspects of the local government system there. During his visit, meetings with local officials highlighted various areas of local government that could expand relations and cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia. He mentioned that Jakarta, located on the northwest coast of Java, is one of the world’s modern cities and holds the distinction of being Southeast Asia’s largest metropolitan area. Similarly, Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city and a major commercial and business hub. Increasing cooperation between Karachi and Jakarta in various urban life sectors would benefit both cities and provide opportunities to learn from each other’s experiences. The Indonesian Consulate delegation assured full cooperation with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation concerning local government and expressed hope that ongoing efforts in Karachi’s infrastructure development would be successful and beneficial to its citizens. At the end of the meeting, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented a shield to Mr Arie Poluzzi on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and the Indonesian Consulate presented a souvenir to the mayor.