Inmate injured  in brawl at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI - A brawl erupted between inmates at Adiala Jail, resulting in at least one inmate being injured.

The Adiala Jail administration reported that the injured inmate was attacked with a sharp cutter. Assistant Superintendent Imran Shehzad has registered a case against the accused inmate, Imran Atish, at the Sadar Baironi Police Station. The incident, which occurred three days ago, is currently under investigation. The injured inmate is receiving medical treatment.

The notorious Adiala Jail, where former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan is currently held, has recently been under scrutiny. Security agencies have expanded their investigations and arrested six additional jail staff members for allegedly aiding Imran Khan. The detained staff includes three women: a sweeper, two lady wardens, and three CCTV monitoring personnel. Mobile phones of the employees have been confiscated, and it was found that the women staffers were exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan.

Former Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent Zafar Iqbal, who was arrested on August 13 for allegedly aiding Imran Khan, has recently returned home after questioning.