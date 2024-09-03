‘Islamabad police ensuring security in High Security Zone’

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police is actively engaged in maintaining effective security arrangements and addressing any incidents in the High Security Zone. According to a police spokesman on Monday, the force is committed to upholding law and order in the federal capital, ensuring the safety of both lives and property.

Senior police officers have instructed personnel on duty to prioritize the protection of all public and private offices, as well as embassies located in the high security zone. The Islamabad Police is deploying all available resources to uphold law and order in the capital.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or individuals by calling “Pucar-15” or using the “ICT-15 App.” The protection of life and property remains a top priority for the Islamabad Police.