Karachi Commissioner applauds massive tree planting success, honours ACs

KARACHI - In a recent meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, it was announced that district administrations across all seven districts has successfully planted over 121,000 trees throughout the city, under the supervision of assistant commissioners. Commissioner Naqvi praised the collaboration between government, private, and non-government organisations, describing the achievement as encouraging and a step forward in addressing the city’s tree deficit. He emphasised that the tree planting campaign is a key component of the government’s broader efforts to combat climate change.

During the meeting, Commissioner Naqvi awarded commendation certificates to five assistant commissioners for their exceptional contributions to the campaign. The honorees included assistant commissioners Junaid Alam, Ahmed Murtaza, Dr Saira Khan, Nida Saman, and Imranul Haque. The event was attended by all deputy commissioners, Additional Commissioner I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner II Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bhangwar, Deputy Director Naseem Bhutto, and Assistant Commissioner Rabia Syed.