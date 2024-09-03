KPCTA DG praises Naran hotels’ services to visitors

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Tashfeen Haider said on Monday that hotel owners in Naran had sent a positive message to the domestic and international tourists by providing best hospitality and free of costs services to the visitors during the floods in Mahandri.

“Kaghan and Naran valleys are among the marvellous scenic places for tourism. All possible measures are being taken to facilitate the tourists during their stay at the serene spots in the province,” he said during a meeting with the representatives of Hotel Association in Naran. General Manager Tourism Authority and Controller Tourist Services Wing Sajjad Hameed and others were also present on the occasion.

Tashfeen Haider said that a camp had been set up by the Tourist Services Wing for registration of hotels in Naran where all owners of unregistered hotels can do their annual registration. At the same time, he said the hotels, which registration tenure had expired could also extend and renew their license immediately. The official said that he would try his best to solve the problems of the hotel owners.

“Naran is a major tourist route connecting Gilgit-Baltistan and receives millions of tourists during the tourism season,” he said, adding that tangible steps would be taken to boost tourism in the province.

The DG said that hotel owners should try to improve their quality of food and services so that tourists could be facilitated in the best possible way.