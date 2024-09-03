Kundi vows to promote sports in KP

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday vowed to promote sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, empowering women, advancing youth development, and involving them in decision-making processes.

The Governor expressed these views while talking to renowned businessman and owner of Multan Sultans, Ali Tareen who called on him at the Governor House Peshawar and focused discussions on public issues, the promotion of sports, provincial rights, and other related matters.

Faisal Kundi stressed the importance of enhancing the province’s soft image globally and highlighted the need for guidance and encouragement for the region’s talented youth. The meeting also covered several proposals for the development of cricket, football, volleyball, and other regional sports. They discussed establishing cricket academies in Peshawar, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, and other districts.

Ali Tareen praised the Governor’s dedication and assured full support for sports promotion initiatives under the Governor House’s oversight.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi presented a special shield to Ali Tareen in recognition of his contributions.

Meanwhile, International Lawyers Association, led by President Naz Elahi Mughal, Advocate called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor House. The meeting included representatives from various districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

During the meeting, the lawyers presented their suggestions and feedback for improving various sectors within the province.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi recognised the professional achievements of certain members of the association by awarding them gold medals. He also distributed membership and introductory certificates to the members and officials. The delegation included senior members such as Javed Tanoli Advocate, and Gohar Rahman Khattak Advocate, among others.

The International Lawyers Forum, which works in 40 countries including Pakistan, was highlighted in a briefing by President Naz Elahi Mughal. The organisation supports young lawyers in their professional endeavours and has enabled over five lawyers from the province to work in London, said Naz Elahi.

The forum facilitates professional visits for its members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across Pakistan to various countries. It provides significant support to members in legal matters on an international scale, Naz added.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the members of the International Lawyers Forum to the Governor House. He said that his own background in law and emphasized the importance of the legal profession, recognizing the contributions of renowned lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi stressed the need for immediate and affordable justice, highlighting the crucial role of lawyers.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the province, including the significant damage caused by terrorism, and emphasized the need for collective efforts for the province’s development and peace.

He also commended the representation of senior, young, and female lawyers within the ILF and underscored the importance of maintaining the respect and dignity of Pakistan’s green passport by preventing illegal entry into other countries.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted the extensive opportunities for investment in tourism and culture within the province.

These remarks were made during a meeting with a three-member delegation from the UK Pakistan Trade and Investment Board, led by Managing Director Azhar Waraich, and including board members Nauman Rasool and Tahir.

He emphasised that overseas Pakistanis serve as ambassadors for the country and mentioned that the Governor House is open to facilitating these overseas Pakistanis in promoting the province’s positive image globally.

The discussion focused on cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the UK Trade and Investment Board.

Governor Kundi also addressed the issues faced by talented athletes in the province due to lack of resources, urging the business community to support and encourage these athletes.

During the meeting, the UK Pakistan Trade and Investment Board presented a souvenir to the Governor.

Kundi condoles death of Governor Punjab’s mother-in-law

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday extended condolences to Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider over the demise of his mother-in-law. The Governor prayed to Allah to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.