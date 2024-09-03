Tuesday, September 03, 2024
LDA seals 18 properties over commercialisation fee default

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2024
LAHORE   -  Acting on the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted a major operation on Monday targeting defaulters of commercial fees on Multan Road. During the operation, 18 properties were sealed, including electronic shops, paint shops, workshops, furniture stores, and others. These sealed properties had outstanding commercial fee payments amounting to millions of rupees. Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to these properties, but the dues remained unpaid. The operation was overseen by Chief Town Planner I, Asad-ul-Zaman, and executed by Director Town Planning Zone II.

The LDA Enforcement Squad and local police were actively involved in the crackdown.

