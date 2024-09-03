Man killed in firing over enmity

RAWALPINDI - One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting incident related to old enmity, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai Road when armed motorcyclists opened fire on their rivals. Azizullah from Gilgit was killed on the spot, while another individual sustained critical injuries.

The attackers fled the scene.

Both the deceased and the injured were transported to the hospital. SHO Pirwadhai Sabtain Shah stated that the shooting appears to be the result of personal enmity.

A case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.