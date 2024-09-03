Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme

Our Staff Reporter
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, held a significant meeting on Monday with the Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy Arno Kirchhof at his office. The discussion covered a wide range of topics, including national, political, and departmental matters. During the meeting, the minister provided an in-depth briefing to Kirchhof on the various initiatives and activities undertaken by the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab. The minister highlighted the department’s extensive efforts aimed at supporting children, women, elderly and persons with disabilities. A key focus of the briefing was the revolutionary “Himmat Card” programme, launched under the leadership of Punjab’s chief minister. The minister explained that the programme is a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide financial assistance and various other benefits to persons with disabilities across Punjab. Through the Himmat card, individuals receive special discounts and privileges, significantly enhancing their quality of life, he added. Arno Kirchhof commended the Punjab government’s welfare initiatives and particularly praised the Himmat card programme as a model scheme. He remarked that the comprehensive nature and scale of the initiative are unprecedented, and its success under the leadership of CM Punjab marks a significant advancement in social welfare. The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing a commitment to furthering mutual cooperation and exploring future joint projects. In recognition of the occasion, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt presented Mr. Kirchhof with a commemorative shield as a token of appreciation.

Our Staff Reporter

