Eight of a family injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD - Eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station on Monday. Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18), three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4) and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to hospital after dragging them out of debris and providing first aid.

Minor motorcyclist killed in road mishap

A minor motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Mansoorabad police station. Police spokesman said here on Monday that a 12-year-old boy was going on a motorcycle when he fell down from Abdullah Pur Flyover due to over-speeding after striking against the footpath. As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any kind of medical assistance.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation of his identification was under progress, spokesman added.