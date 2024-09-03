Monem criticises govt for Karachi’s woes, calls for expanded membership drive

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has condemned the federal and provincial governments, as well as the city’s mayor, for their handling of Karachi’s crises, including infrastructure failures, water shortages, and power outages. Addressing a large gathering of party workers at a reception in Karachi’s district West, Zafar highlighted the severe disparity between the overflowing Hub Dam and the acute water scarcity in nearby districts such as West and Kemari.

Zafar accused the government of protecting water tanker mafias and criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for its failure to address rising street crimes and narcotics issues in Karachi and Sindh. He reiterated JI’s commitment to advocating for Karachi’s needs through initiatives like the Karachi Rights Movement and the Haq Do Awam Ko campaign, as well as a nationwide membership drive.

He emphasised that Karachiites have shown their support for JI in recent elections and criticised the PPP’s legitimacy, suggesting that its mandate in city councils and provincial assemblies was compromised. Zafar urged party workers to engage with as many Karachiites as possible during the ongoing membership campaign. The event also featured speeches from JI leaders Abdul Razzaq Khan, Noorul Haq, Gul Rehman, and others.