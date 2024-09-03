Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NADRA, NTL, PKCERT sign MoUs to enhance cybersecurity

NADRA, NTL, PKCERT sign MoUs to enhance cybersecurity
APP
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad   -   The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team of Pakistan (PKCERT) have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to exchange cybersecurity threat intelligence and relevant data to strengthen their security posture. The MoUs were signed today at NADRA Headquarters, Islamabad, in the presence of the Chairman NADRA.

The collaboration focuses on the exchange of cybersecurity threat intelligence, secure sharing of information on vulnerabilities, threats, and incidents, and coordinated responses to cybersecurity incidents affecting national infrastructure, according to a press release issued on Monday.

As part of this partnership, NADRA, NTL, and PKCERT will conduct joint investigations and analyses of cybersecurity incidents, share best practices for effective cybersecurity management, and collaborate on research and development projects aimed at improving cybersecurity technologies and strategies.

Balochistan witnesses spike in terror attacks in August

Additionally, the organizations will conduct joint training sessions on various cybersecurity domains and collaborate on educational initiatives to enhance citizens’ understanding of cybersecurity.

The MoUs were signed by Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) NADRA, Dr. Monis Akhlaq, Chief Executive Officer NTL, Dr. Javed Ashraf, and Director General PKCERT, Dr. Haider Abbas. This partnership is expected to strengthen efforts towards creating a safer and more secure digital environment in Pakistan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024