NADRA, NTL, PKCERT sign MoUs to enhance cybersecurity

Islamabad - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team of Pakistan (PKCERT) have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to exchange cybersecurity threat intelligence and relevant data to strengthen their security posture. The MoUs were signed today at NADRA Headquarters, Islamabad, in the presence of the Chairman NADRA.

The collaboration focuses on the exchange of cybersecurity threat intelligence, secure sharing of information on vulnerabilities, threats, and incidents, and coordinated responses to cybersecurity incidents affecting national infrastructure, according to a press release issued on Monday.

As part of this partnership, NADRA, NTL, and PKCERT will conduct joint investigations and analyses of cybersecurity incidents, share best practices for effective cybersecurity management, and collaborate on research and development projects aimed at improving cybersecurity technologies and strategies.

Additionally, the organizations will conduct joint training sessions on various cybersecurity domains and collaborate on educational initiatives to enhance citizens’ understanding of cybersecurity.

The MoUs were signed by Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) NADRA, Dr. Monis Akhlaq, Chief Executive Officer NTL, Dr. Javed Ashraf, and Director General PKCERT, Dr. Haider Abbas. This partnership is expected to strengthen efforts towards creating a safer and more secure digital environment in Pakistan.