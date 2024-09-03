Naegleria fowleri claims another life in Karachi, bringing year's total to five

The deadly brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, has claimed another life in Karachi, raising the death toll in Sindh to five this year, according to a report citing the Sindh Health Department.

The latest victim, a 19-year-old resident of the East district in Karachi, had been hospitalized for the past 12 days, suffering from severe symptoms associated with the infection. Despite intensive medical care, the young man succumbed to the illness on Tuesday, marking the fourth death in Karachi and the fifth in Sindh, with one case reported in Hyderabad.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) had previously issued an advisory in June, following a surge in cases of Naegleria fowleri. The advisory warned of the increasing threat posed by the amoeba, which has been a known public health concern in Pakistan since 2008.

The NIH advisory detailed the symptoms of Naegleria, including high fever, headache, vomiting, and neck stiffness. It also warned that the infection could lead to a coma in its final clinical stages. The advisory further stressed the importance of adequate chlorination in water supplies, as the amoeba thrives in inadequately treated water, particularly during periods of high temperatures.

Health authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and to ensure that water used for drinking and other purposes is properly treated to prevent further cases of this deadly infection.





