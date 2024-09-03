New agricultral policy to be implemented after KP cabinet’s approval

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Monday said that in order to ensure food security, the new agricultural policy for the next 10 years will be implemented after the approval of the provincial cabinet.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting of the joint coordination committee of the Agriculture Department. Secretary Agriculture Atta-ul-Rehman, DGs of all wings and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

In order to increase crops significantly, Sajjad Brakwal said that they should utilise their capabilities to make barren lands cultivable suitable land will be selected for the successful cultivation of saffron and increase its production.

He directed that a committee should be formed to ensure the use of the funds allocated by the government for various agricultural projects in a timely manner and in the best interest of the landowners.

A detailed briefing was also given to the provincial minister in the meeting. The minister was informed that projects include 21 ADP schemes for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 8 ADP schemes for the merged districts, while AIP has 7 projects, 8 new projects and 5 foreign funding projects. Various suggestions for development also came out during meeting.