Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India

Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India
NEWS WIRE
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, International

NEW DELHI   -   Four weeks after ex-premier Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh by helicopter during a student-led revolution, analysts say she has become a diplomatic headache for her hosts in India.

Hasina’s iron-fisted tenure came to an end last month as protesters marched on her palace in Dhaka after 15 years characterised by rights abuses and opposition crackdowns. Bangladeshi students who led the uprising are demanding she return from India, her biggest benefactor before her ouster, to be tried for the killing of protesters during the revolt. But sending the 76-year-old back risks undermining India’s standing with its other neighbours in South Asia, where it is waging a fierce battle for influence with China.

“India is clearly not going to want to extradite her back to Bangladesh,” said Thomas Kean of the conflict resolution think-tank International Crisis Group.  “The message that would send to other leaders in the region who are close to New Delhi would not be a very positive one... that ultimately, India will not protect you,” he told AFP. Delhi last year saw its preferred presidential candidate in the Maldives lose to a rival that immediately tilted the strategically placed luxury tourism destination towards Beijing. Hasina’s toppling lost India its closest ally in the region. Those who suffered under Hasina in Bangladesh are openly hostile to India for the abuses committed by her government. That hostility has smouldered through megaphone diplomacy waged by Hindu-nationalist Indian PM Modi and directed towards Bangladesh’s caretaker administration.

Balochistan witnesses spike in terror attacks in August

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024