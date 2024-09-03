PAL bids farewell to retired colleagues

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday organized a ceremony to honour its retired colleagues who completed their tenure.



The ceremony was attended by President PAL Dr Najeeba Arif, Director General Sultan Nasir and other colleagues.





Dr. Najiba Arif praised the retirees for their dedication and hard work, saying, “You have given the best years of your life to the Academy.” She emphasized the importance of institutions over individuals, stating, “Our aim should be the empowerment of institutions for social and national purposes.”



Sultan Nasir paid tribute to the outgoing officials, especially Malik Mehr Ali, for their services. He appreciated their hard work, intelligence and sincerity.



The retired officials, including Malik Mehr Ali, Qari Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Ghulam Yasin and Buta Masih, shared their thoughts and experiences.



The ceremony concluded with President Dr. Najiba Arif and Director General Sultan Nasir presenting commemorative shields to the outgoing colleagues in recognition of their services.