Tuesday, September 03, 2024
PDMA issues rain alert for Lahore, various districts of Punjab

Web Desk
2:28 PM | September 03, 2024
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an urgent rain alert for Lahore and several districts across the province. In a statement released today, a PDMA spokesperson emphasized the need for immediate action to address the impending weather conditions.

Deputy Commissioners throughout Punjab have been instructed to stay vigilant and prepare for potential impacts. The PDMA's directive includes ensuring prompt water drainage from low-lying areas to mitigate possible flooding.

As the rain is expected to affect various regions, residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their properties. The PDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as needed.

