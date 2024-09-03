Plane carrying Aseefa lands in Lahore due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD - A private flight en route from Karachi to Islamabad was diverted to Lahore yesterday due to severe weather conditions, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, said. Among the passengers on board was Member of the National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who is also the First Lady, along with other prominent politicians, including Naveed Qamar, Qadir Patel, and Farooq Sattar. Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said that all passengers were safe. He confirmed that the flight made a safe landing after being diverted due to the adverse weather conditions.