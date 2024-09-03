‘Plantation vital to cope with climate change’

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Monday said that maximum plantation is needed to deal with the negative effects of environmental pollution and climate change.

Plantation is at the top of the Awami Agenda of the KP Chief Minister, under which trees are being planted on a large scale in the province.

He was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of Sheikh Multoon Plantation Programme in Sheikh Multoon Town Sector (I). He formally inaugurated the programme by planting saplings in the park of the sector.

The plantation programme in the parks will be completed within 4 days. Officers of the Development Authority and Chairman of Neighbourhood Council Arsalan Khan were also present on the occasion.

Zahir Shah Toru said that installation of road lights in Sheikh Multoon Town has been completed recently while work on development projects in both phases is going on aimed at providing better facilities to the residents of the town. He said that the provincial government is taking all the necessary steps to provide maximum facilities to the people across the province, which is showing far-reaching results.