POA president highlights significance of Quaid-e-Azam in National Games history

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, emphasised that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was a great leader. He recalled that the first National Games were held in Karachi in 1948, soon after the establishment of Pakistan, and were inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam, who also presented a trophy for the event. The torch relay for the 35th National Games will commence from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi.

The POA chief expressed these thoughts during his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, accompanied by POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood. Alongside them were Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Syed Waseem Hashmi, Imtiaz Sheikh, Asghar Baloch, Khalid Rahmani, Shakeel Sheikh, Ghulam Muhammad and other officials.

On this occasion, Abid Qadri and his delegation laid a wreath and offered prayers at the mausoleum. Prayers were made for the nation’s integrity and prosperity. Syed Abid Qadri further stated that today, at the mausoleum of the father of the Nation, they wish to send a message to the world, in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of unity, faith, and discipline, that Pakistan is a peaceful country for sports activities.

POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood added that through his struggle, the founder of Pakistan provided a separate homeland and identity for the Muslims of the subcontinent. “Olympism includes not only sports but also tourism, environment, culture, and national heritage. Our goal is to promote the culture and heritage of all provinces of Pakistan through sports, highlight the country’s beautiful landscapes, and spread the message of a green Pakistan in terms of environmental awareness.”