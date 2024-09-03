Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Property dispute claims 2 lives in Nowshera

APP
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   At least two people were killed and as many injured during cross fire between the two groups over a property dispute in Nowshera district, police informed on Monday.

Police said the incident took place in Misri Banda of Akora Khattak tehsil in Nowshera district where two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a property dispute.

As a result of firing two persons identified as Shah Wali (23) and Gohar Ali (45) were killed. On receiving information, police and officials of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to Nowshera Medical Hospital.

The police, after registering the case, have started an investigation into the incident.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024