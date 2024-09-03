Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTA starts banning of mobile Sims on expired ID cards

APP
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started the second phase of banning of mobile SIMs to prevent their illegal use. According to the spokesperson of PTA, in the second phase, the identity cards of the current mobile sims are overdue. He says citizens should renew their ID cards to avoid being banned. According to the spokesperson, in the first stage, fake SIMs and expired ID cards were being blocked, 16 fake SIMs and invalid ID cards were blocked in first phase while more than 69 thousand illegal sims were blocked.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024