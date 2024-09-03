PTA starts banning of mobile Sims on expired ID cards

LAHORE - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started the second phase of banning of mobile SIMs to prevent their illegal use. According to the spokesperson of PTA, in the second phase, the identity cards of the current mobile sims are overdue. He says citizens should renew their ID cards to avoid being banned. According to the spokesperson, in the first stage, fake SIMs and expired ID cards were being blocked, 16 fake SIMs and invalid ID cards were blocked in first phase while more than 69 thousand illegal sims were blocked.