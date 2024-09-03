Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab chief minister issues high alert for urban flooding

Punjab chief minister issues high alert for urban flooding
Web Desk
2:31 PM | September 03, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert due to the heightened risk of urban flooding across the province.

In a recent statement, Chief Minister Sharif specifically instructed the administration in Dera Ghazi Khan to stay vigilant in response to potential flood risks in the Koh-e-Suleman region and the hill torrents area.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of swift action to ensure effective drainage of rainwater. She has called for immediate measures to address drainage issues in streets and neighborhoods to prevent possible flooding.

Authorities are urged to act promptly and efficiently to mitigate the effects of the anticipated heavy rains and protect residents from potential disruptions and damage.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024