Punjab chief minister issues high alert for urban flooding

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert due to the heightened risk of urban flooding across the province.

In a recent statement, Chief Minister Sharif specifically instructed the administration in Dera Ghazi Khan to stay vigilant in response to potential flood risks in the Koh-e-Suleman region and the hill torrents area.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of swift action to ensure effective drainage of rainwater. She has called for immediate measures to address drainage issues in streets and neighborhoods to prevent possible flooding.

Authorities are urged to act promptly and efficiently to mitigate the effects of the anticipated heavy rains and protect residents from potential disruptions and damage.