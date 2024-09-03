Punjab Information minister lashes out at PTI leaders

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Monday stated that Imran Khan has been begging for negotiations with Nawaz Sharif for the past one and a half years. “Nawaz Sharif does not even consider it appropriate to mention Imran Khan’s name. Imran Khan is ungrateful and opportunistic; no one is willing to sit with him”, she said in a statement here in response to Barrister Saif’s statement. Azma said that Imran Khan was desperately seeking negotiations, but the PML-N had no interest in it. She remarked that the PTI’s political orphans were creating imaginary scenarios on their own. “One who refers to their benefactors as Mir Jafar cannot be trusted”. Bokhari emphasized that Nawaz Sharif’s politics, vision, and mission are solely focused on the development and prosperity of Pakistan. She criticized those who fail to understand the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She also accused Murad Saeed of sitting abroad and making government decisions, such as determining who should be in the cabinet or who should be removed. Bokhari claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur is acting like a second version of Usman Buzdar. She highlighted that voices of corruption and nepotism are rising from within the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The funds meant for the people of KPK are being distributed like candy among themselves.