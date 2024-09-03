‘Rahmatul Lilaalameen moot to be held with dignity’

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Hajj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri has said that the National Rahmatul Lilaalameen Conference will be organised with dignity, devotion and respect.

He expressed these views while presiding over the National Rahmatul Lilaalameen Conference meeting in his office in Peshawar.

Secretary Auqaf Adil Siddiq, Administrator Hamid Gaghiani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed in detail about various arrangements and activities related to Ushra Rehmatul Lilaalameen Mahfil Qaraat, Naat Khwani and important decisions were also taken in this regard.

Before the National Rahmatul Lilaalameen Conference and Mahfil Qaraat and Naat Khwani, regular Mahfil Qaraat and Naat Khwani competitions will be held at each district, division and provincial level in which the first, second and third position holders will be encouraged with cash prizes.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to take special interest in the national Rahmat-ul-Lilaalameen Conference Mahfil Qaraat and Naat-Khwaani celebrations by sincerely using all available resources because it is about the orders and teachings of Allah Almighty and the Prophet Khatamun Nabieen.