Repair work of main roads in Karachi to begin after monsoon season end: Ghani

KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said the repair work of the in Karachi damaged due to accumulation of rainwater will begin as soon as the monsoon season comes to an end. The LG minister stated this on Monday while speaking during the session of the Sindh Assembly to respond to the call attention notices submitted by the Opposition legislators.

Ghani remarked in the house that monsoon rains in Karachi had been continuing for a prolonged period. He said that after repairing the highways, work would immediately be launched to restore small roads, alleys, and streets in different areas of the city damaged due to monsoon rains. He informed the house that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation under the Competitive and Livable City of Karachi Project had carried out work to either build or restore 400 roads in the city. He said that recent rains had damaged around 14 to 15 of these roads. Ghani assured the concerned lawmakers that the Sindh government would conduct a probe into these damages.

He informed the concerned Opposition MPAs that repair work couldn’t be immediately launched to restore roads in Karachi during monsoon rains.

Ghani said the Sindh Local Government Department had directed the KMC and towns in the city to conduct a survey of the damaged roads and streets so that the restoration work could be immediately started after the rains. He told the house that some areas of the city had received up to 200 to 250 mm of rain in different spells.

He said that Karachi and other parts of Sindh had received heavy rains in the past monsoons as well. He assured the concerned Opposition legislators that those responsible for damages caused to the freshly constructed or repaired roads in the city in rains would be taken to task. He said the relevant consultants of development projects had been asked to submit review reports in this regard.