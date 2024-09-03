RPO holds open court to address public grievances

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, held an open court on Monday in his office as part of an initiative to provide speedy justice, following orders from CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

During the session, visitors from Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, and Rawalpindi presented their complaints. RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa addressed each issue personally and instructed SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) to take further action on the complaints. Many applicants sought changes in investigations, prompting the RPO to direct SSP RIB to act promptly and report back within a specified timeframe.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa emphasized that the open courts are aimed at improving policing and ensuring swift justice for applicants. He affirmed the commitment of the police to uphold the rights of citizens and deliver justice effectively.

RPO reviews security for Pak-BD Test match

On the fourth day of the Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test match, RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited and reviewed security arrangements at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. SSP Operations Flight Lt (Retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar briefed him on the security measures in place.

During the visit, RPO Alpa inspected security checkpoints and issued instructions to ensure foolproof security, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high vigilance.

A total of 4,500 officers and jawans from the Rawalpindi Police are on duty, with over 367 traffic police officers deployed to manage traffic around the stadium. CCTV cameras are monitoring the route of the cricket teams, and snipers have been positioned on rooftops along the route and around the stadium. Special teams from the elite force, dolphin force, and district police are patrolling the stadium and surrounding areas. Senior police officers are conducting regular checks and briefings at duty points to ensure strict adherence to security arrangements.

RPO Alpa confirmed that all available resources are being utilized to ensure a safe and secure environment for the cricket matches.