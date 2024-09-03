Rupee sheds 11 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 11 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.53. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs279.75 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 36 paisas to close at Rs308.44 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.80, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.09 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs367.34. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.25 respectively.