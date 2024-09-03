Salesman robbed at gunpoint  

ATTOCK - A salesman from Rabbani Traders, Arsalan Ahmad, was robbed of Rs 650,000 and a cell phone in broad daylight within the jurisdiction of Attock City police station. The robbery occurred when two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted Ahmad at gunpoint, threatened him, and then fled the scene.

The incident has caused significant concern among the local Pharmacist and Traders Unions, who are demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The attack took place in a sensitive area where the residences of high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and judges, are located, increasing the sense of insecurity among the community.

The police have registered an FIR and commenced an investigation to apprehend the suspects. This recent robbery follows a similar incident from a month ago, where criminals also targeted a pharmacy but have yet to be apprehended. The community is urging authorities to address the rising crime and ensure the safety of residents and businesses.