Seminar titled Protection from Harassment held at SBBU

HYDERABAD - A seminar titled “Protection from Harassment” was recently held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muddad Ali Shah. Federal Ombudsman Secretary Syeda Sabah Shah addressed the attendees, emphasizing that tackling sexual harassment against women is a primary goal. She advocated for the establishment of inquiry committees in all institutions and highlighted the importance of raising awareness among employees. Shah also mentioned that a new code of conduct is being introduced to address these issues. Shah assured that any individual who harasses women, including labourers, will face legal consequences, including fines and punishment. She stressed that creating a respectful and dignified environment for women in both government and private sectors is a collective responsibility. VC Prof Dr Muddad Ali Shah reinforced that societal progress hinges on respecting women. He urged everyone to support and trust women, underscoring that workplace harassment is a criminal offense and encouraged women to report any such incidents to the university’s inquiry team. Additionally, the Assistant Law Officer from the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat outlined the institution’s mission to create a safer environment for women, enabling them to contribute confidently to the nation’s social and economic growth. He asserted that harassment of women is an inexcusable crime. The seminar saw a strong turnout of faculty deans, educators, students, and administrative personnel, all committed to fostering a safer and more respectful academic environment.