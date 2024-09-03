Senator accuses Katcha dacoits of selling Sindh’s water

ISLAMABAD - In a startling claim, Senator Poonjo Bheel has accused Katcha dacoits of illegally selling Sindh’s water during a Senate Committee on Water Resources meeting chaired by Senator Shahadat Awan. The issue of the controversial Kalabagh Dam resurfaced, sparking a heated debate between Senators Poonjo Bheel and Humayun Mohmand.

Senator Humayun Mohmand questioned why the Kalabagh Dam had not been recently discussed and suggested revisiting the matter to clarify its potential impact. In response, Senator Bheel firmly opposed discussing the dam, arguing that it was not on the meeting’s agenda and could further exacerbate Sindh’s water crisis. Senator Bheel emphasized that instead of revisiting the contentious dam issue, the focus should be on addressing Sindh’s water shortages. He lamented that farmers in Sindh were struggling due to water theft and claimed that Katcha dacoits are illegally selling Sindh’s water. “Whenever we raise the issue of water theft with the Federal Government or province, no one is ready to take responsibility,” he added.

Earlier in the session, the committee was briefed on the Ministry of Water Resources’ performance. Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza highlighted ongoing efforts to increase the country’s water storage and hydropower generation, including six projects financed by the Federal Government: Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Project, and Dasu Hydropower Project.

Murtaza reported that 18 projects, including 15 water projects and 3 hydropower projects worth Rs. 603,036 million, were completed in the last financial year, contributing 2,379 MW to the national grid. Despite a decline in electricity demand, the ministry remains committed to completing ongoing projects to enhance hydroelectric power in the energy mix. Committee Chairman Senator Shahadat Awan criticized the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for failing to submit its annual reports and recommended that the organization submit its last report before Parliament.

Earlier, the committee was briefed on the working and performance of the ministry of Water Resources and its attached departments. Secretary for the Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, informed that the focus was on the development of the country’s water resources and six entities were assigned to the ministry, namely WAPDA, IRSA, Federal Flood Commission, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), CEA, and Pakistan Commission for Indus Water (PCIW). The ministry has undertaken initiatives to increase the country’s water storage and the share of hydropower generation in the overall energy mix. As of now, there are six ongoing projects being financed by the Federal Government. These projects include Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Project, and Dasu Hydropower Project. The installed capacity of Diamer Basha Dam is 4500 MW and it will be completed in December 2029, while the installed capacity of Mohmand Dam is 800 MW and it will be completed in December 2025.

Moreover, the Committee was briefed on the working strength of the ministry. In this regard,the Secretary for the Ministry of Water Resources highlighted that the total sanctioned posts of the ministry are around 135, which entail 38 posts of Grade 17-22 and 97 posts of Grade 01-16. The total number of vacant posts is around 33. Efforts have been made to fill the vacancies but they remain vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates. The Committee recommended that the ministry ought to fill the vacancies in order to maximize the efficiency of the ministry. While discussing performance, the Secretary for the Ministry of Water Resources stated that 18 projects worth around Rs. 603,036 million were completed in the last financial year. Of these, 15 were water projects and 3 were hydropower projects. These projects contributed around 2379 MW to the national grid.