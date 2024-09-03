Sindh CM unveils plans for expansive reforestation, new expressway to improve port access

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the 45th meeting of the Public Private Partnership Policy (PPPP) Board decided to carry out afforestation along the River Indus in the districts of Jamshoro and Matiari, covering an area of 34,995 acres.

Additionally, reforestation activities will be undertaken over 88,022 hectares in the Riverine areas of seven districts of the province through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The CM also approved a proposal to construct an expressway starting from Karachi Port Terminal to Jam Sadiq Bridge where the Malir Expressway starts.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zial Lanjar, Advisor Livestock Najmi Alam, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, PSCM Agha Wasif, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Asif Brohi, provincial secretaries and other concerned. At the outset of the meeting, the CM said that the World Wildlife Fund reported in 2017 that Pakistan was a forest-poor country, with less than six percent (6pc) of its total area as opposed to a minimum of 25 percent. He added that we were facing severe climatic conditions due to climate change. “The floods in 2022 are an example of the risks which it faces,” he said, adding that enhancing forest cover would improve the province’s resilience in meeting such challenges.

The CM said that our Sindh Forest Department (SFD) has successfully undertaken Delta Blue Carbon projects, it improved mangrove cover and also brought in revenues through a carbon credit mechanism. He directed the forest dept to undertake ARR activities over 100,000 acres of identified forest land.

The Forest Department has informed the CM that it has identified 34,995 hectares in the Riverine area of Matiari and Jamshoro districts for various purposes. This includes reforestation on 2,674 hectares, an access road area of 694.63 hectares, 188.7 hectares for settlements, 3,200 hectares of existing forest, and 6,757.36 hectares of other adjoining areas. The CM instructed the Forest Department to plant native species of trees such as Babul, Kandi, Bahan, and Neem, in addition to other trees.

The CM directed the Local Government Department to finalise the proposal for the construction of another Expressway (nomenclature would be decided later) starting from KP Terminal to Jam Sadqi Bridge where Malir Expressway starts. “This expressway will help to give direct access to the port traffic to the motorway,” he said.

The CM directed the PPP unit to finalise the proposal on the PPP unit, otherwise, the provincial government would construct it from its resources. The Local Government Department has proposed a solution to address traffic congestion issues and facilitate heavy traffic from Karachi port at the ICI Bridge intersection. The proposal aims to provide quick and safe access to commuters from Mauripur Road to the Karachi Beach area by constructing the Maripur Expressway and ICI Interchange on a PPP mode.

The Maripur Expressway will be eight kilometres long with two lanes in each direction, a toll plaza, and a weight bridge. Additionally, there will be a one-kilometre, two-lane (one-way) interchange at the ICI Bridge. The consultant has suggested building an interchange at Lyari Flyover and Kakapir Flyover, as well as a proposed elevated U-turn.

Reforestation

The CM decided to launch reforestation over an area of 88,022 hectares for which the Asian Development Bank may be engaged as a transition advisor for the development of the project. Murad Shah directed the Forest and Wildlife Department to restore the Riverine Forest on 88,022 hectares located in various districts. At this, the Forest Department told the CM that on his (CM) directives, Riverine districts— Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushehroferoze, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Larkana and Sukkur— have been identified where 88,002 hectares (217,502. 14 acres) reforestation would be carried out.

Speaking on the Marble City Project, the chief minister expressed his displeasure saying that the project has been delayed; therefore, its entire process must be carried out at the earliest so that the project could be launched. Marble City project is to provide a secure, purpose-built industrial zone for not only the dimension stone (marble and granite) sector but also allied industries in Karachi. It would enhance exports and attract local and international investment.

The Marble City is being established over an area of 300 acres, including 210 acres of commercial and industrial land, and 90 acres of amenities. It is located near the Northern Bypass, 40-km to Karachi Port, 60-km to Port Qasim and 25-km to Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.

The CM was told that the developer had been finalised and work would be awarded shortly.