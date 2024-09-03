Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Six dacoits held

NEWS WIRE
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Khanewal police claimed to have arrested six dangerous dacoits of two gangs and recovered seven motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession. According to police sources, the dacoits gangs were wanted in 22 cases of heinous crimes. Jehanian Police constituted special teams and succeeded to arrest three member of Sajjadi gang including ring leader Sajjad, Asif and Sajjad Mochi. Similarly, another three dacoits of Qurban Shah gang including Qurban Shah, Khurram Taaj and Mudassar Iqbal were arrested. The police seized seven motorcycles, Rs 250,000 in cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024