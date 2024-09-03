SMIU celebrates 140th Foundation Day of SMI

KARACHI - The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) organised a grand ceremony on Monday to celebrate 140th Foundation Day of Sindh Madressatul Islam (SMI) at its Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium. Students of SMIU Model School and SMI University performed on folk songs and delivered speeches on SMI’s historic role in modern education which it played during pre and post-independence period of Pakistan. A group of students led by a teacher Dr Akbar Ali Chandio presented a poem on SMI. Messages of SMIU alumni who are studying abroad as well as those who are serving different organisations in the country were also played. A great tribute was paid to the founder of SMI Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi and distinguished alumnus of SMI and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and others. Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, students, deans and officers also participated in the cake cutting ceremony. Dr Sahrai announced Rs2000/- and Rs3000/-for each student of SMIU Model School and SMI University, who performed during the Foundation Day, from his own pocket, not from SMIU. In his address at the ceremony, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai talked on the social and educational conditions of this region in the colonial period of British rule and highlighted enlightened thoughts, modern approach and tireless struggle of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi for establishment of a modern school- Sindh Madressatul Islam in Karachi for Muslim children. He said the period under British rule was most difficult for Muslims. They were deprived of their fundamental rights and were kept at a distance from official responsibilities, benefits and privileges. That social injustice compelled Hassanally Effendi and his friends to bring a change in the community and in the society through establishing a modern institution that could educate their kids according to the demand of the day. “Hassanally Effendi was not a wealthy person, but he was belonging to a lower middle class family and had started his career as a clerk. He realised that establishing a modern education institution is the only way to restore dignity of the community and attain progress. Dr Sahrai said there are three stages of SMI. Firstly, it was founded as a school on 1st September 1885, then it was upgraded to a level of college on 21st June 1943 and was inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the third stage was getting university status on February 16, 2012.