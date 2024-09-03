Stray dogs becoming serious threat to people in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Stray dogs are increasingly becoming a serious threat to the residents of Islamabad, particularly in sectors G/8, G/9, and Chatha Bakhtawar. Despite existing spaying and neutering programs, the stray dog population continues to rise, leading to frequent attacks and increased safety concerns.

Reports indicate that Pakistan has around 3 million stray dogs, with over one million dog bite cases reported annually. While there are laws addressing stray animals, a significant number of unclaimed dogs are euthanized due to low adoption rates.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) faces considerable challenges in managing stray animals, including a high incidence of dog bites and low adoption rates, according to Afia Khan, an expert on animal behavior. Speaking to APP on Sunday, she noted that aggressive behavior among stray dogs has become a major concern for residents, particularly affecting children, women, and the elderly.

Khan emphasized that while sterilization programs are available, some people disregard them. However, those who care for strays often step in to assist.

She added that although Pakistan adopts a ‘live and let live’ approach, the level of care provided to stray dogs remains inadequate. She stressed the need for effective management strategies to address public health risks and animal welfare concerns.